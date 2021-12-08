Pawtocol Price Tops $0.0856 (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pawtocol has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pawtocol has traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.80 or 0.08732471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.75 or 1.00196235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol

Pawtocol Coin Trading

