PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $193.76. The stock had a trading volume of 253,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average is $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.13.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.