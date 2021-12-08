Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 717 ($9.51).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.73) to GBX 930 ($12.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 585 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.82) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 594 ($7.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 644.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 749.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($12.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

