Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.89. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.92.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

