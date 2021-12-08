Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 332,730 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 794,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,730 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $55,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MetLife by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,610,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,254,000 after acquiring an additional 149,622 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 15.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in MetLife by 50.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 74,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MetLife by 5.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

MET stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

