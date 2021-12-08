Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 80,389 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,389 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.22% of Dollar General worth $107,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG opened at $224.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

