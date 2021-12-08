PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

