PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PEP opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

