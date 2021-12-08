Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 570 ($7.56) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PETS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.96) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.36) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.96) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.10).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 464.40 ($6.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.78. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

