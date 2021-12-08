Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Stock Price Down 29.5%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF)’s share price fell 29.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 9,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 7,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

About Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF)

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

