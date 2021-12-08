PGGM Investments Has $166.44 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,961,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140,005 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $166,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

