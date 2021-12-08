PGGM Investments Has $68.61 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,951 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $68,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $204.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.