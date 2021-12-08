PGGM Investments Has $68.61 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,951 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $68,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $204.22 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.76 and its 200-day moving average is $205.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

