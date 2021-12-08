PGGM Investments Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $101,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI opened at $470.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.14 and a 200 day moving average of $431.44. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

