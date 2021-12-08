PGGM Investments Purchases 233,872 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,872 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.23% of Public Storage worth $117,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $340.26 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.