PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314,979 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.28% of Equity Residential worth $84,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

NYSE:EQR opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

