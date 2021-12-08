PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.40% of Masco worth $54,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Masco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Masco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.