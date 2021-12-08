Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.980-$6.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.88. 147,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

