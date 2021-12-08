Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.80

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 7849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $122,782. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

