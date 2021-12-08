PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years.

Shares of PCQ stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

