Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

