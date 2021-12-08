PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

