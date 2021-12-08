Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Lorraine Berends Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) insider Lorraine Berends purchased 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$15.72 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of A$31,440.00 ($22,140.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Get Pinnacle Investment Management Group alerts:

About Pinnacle Investment Management Group

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.