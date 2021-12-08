Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years.
Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
