Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

