Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

MAV opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.