Piper Sandler Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to “Overweight”

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.
Shares of SHOO stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steven Madden by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
