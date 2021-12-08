Piper Sandler Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to “Overweight”

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steven Madden by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

