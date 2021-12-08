PirateCash (PIRATE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $560.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $486,017.66 and approximately $560.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

