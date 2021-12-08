Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

