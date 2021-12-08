Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 879,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QCOM opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.22. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

