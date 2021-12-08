Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63.

