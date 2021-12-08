Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $628.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $613.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.85. The stock has a market cap of $247.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

