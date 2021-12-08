Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $146.91 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.71. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

