Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 56,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Target by 36.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

