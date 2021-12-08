Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

