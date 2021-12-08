Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 14,059 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

T opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

