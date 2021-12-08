Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

T opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

