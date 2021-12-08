POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.88

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

PORBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

