Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Post posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Post by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Post by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after acquiring an additional 103,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. Post has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.73.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

