Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper Sells 1,877 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE POST opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Post by 35.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $3,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

