Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Earnings Results

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.
POWL opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a PE ratio of 850.33 and a beta of 1.20. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $37.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,466.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 312.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.
