Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Earnings Results

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

POWL opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a PE ratio of 850.33 and a beta of 1.20. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,466.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 312.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

