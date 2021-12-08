Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Down 3.1%

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $92.87 and last traded at $92.93. 1,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 345,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

