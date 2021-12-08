Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,704 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,730,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after buying an additional 360,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after buying an additional 212,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 885,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

