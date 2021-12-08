Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

