Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,024,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NUAG opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.