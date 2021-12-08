Pro-Dex (PDEX) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) is one of 195 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pro-Dex to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pro-Dex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex Competitors 1005 4153 7563 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.83%. Given Pro-Dex’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 10.77% 20.30% 10.43% Pro-Dex Competitors -716.58% -79.74% -18.04%

Risk and Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million $4.45 million 22.72 Pro-Dex Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million -0.22

Pro-Dex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

