Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Insider Patrick Lin Acquires 3,500 Shares

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) insider Patrick Lin purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCSA opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $74.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.07.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

