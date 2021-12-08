Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Tops One Day Volume of $27,502.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $790,089.14 and approximately $27,502.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.37 or 0.08630460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00081271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,752.11 or 1.00154753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,193 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Professional Fighters League Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

