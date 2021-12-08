Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

MLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 130,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

