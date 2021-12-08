ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,860 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $14,400,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 300,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 724,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 206,467 shares during the period.

SH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 60,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,322. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

