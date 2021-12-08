ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 73,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,166,210 shares.The stock last traded at $134.38 and had previously closed at $133.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $37,562,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 310.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 14.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

